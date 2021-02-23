NEET PG 2021: Online registration begins. Direct link to apply

Image Source : PTI NEET PG 2021: Online registraion begins. Direct link to apply

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online application process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 today (February 23). Candidates who are preparing for the NEET PG examination can apply online by visiting the official website-- nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 is March 15.

NEET PG 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link, "NEET PG 2021"

3. Register yourself and fill in the application form

4. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page

6. Take a print out for future reference

NEET PG 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here to apply for NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021: Exam fee

For General and OBC - Rs 5015

For SC, ST, PWD - Rs 3835

NEET PG 2021: Exam details

NEET PG 2021 examination will be conducted on April 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NEET exam will be held from 2 PM to 5:30 PM. It will comprise 300 multiple-choice questions. There shall be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET PG 2021: Admit card

The admit card for NEET-PG 2021 shall be available for download at NBE website-- nbe.edu.in on April 12.

NEET PG 2021: Result

The result for the NEET PG 2021 is expected to be declared by May 31.

