Image Source : INDIA TV NEET MDS Admit Card 2021 to be released today. Here's how to download

NEET MDS Admit Card 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is expected to release the NEET MDS 2021 admit card today (December 9). Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) examination can will be able to download their admit cards online from the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

The online registration process for the NEET MDS 2021 exam was held from October 26 to November 15.

NBE will conduct the NEET MDS Exam 2021 on December 16, 2020, and the result will be declared by December 31, 2020.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link, ‘NEET-MDS 2021’

3. Click on the applicant login

4. A new page will appear on the display screen

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. Your NEET MDS admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

Latest Education News