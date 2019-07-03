NEET Counselling 2019 Result Released: Direct Link to download the Seat Allotment Letters at mcc.nic.in

Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET Counselling 2019 Result

NEET Counselling 2019 Result: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET Seat Allotment Letters for the selected candidates. With this, the board has also released the final result of the first round of NEET 2019 Counselling Result at mcc.nic.in. Here is the direct link to the NEET Seat Allotment Letters 2019 and NEET Counselling Result 2019.

Direct Link for NEET Seat Allotment Letters 2019

The Directorate General of Health Services, which conducts the NEET counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee, published the result of the first round of seat allotment and now they have published the NEET Seat Allotment Letters 2019.

Steps to Download NEET Seat Allotment Letters 2019:\

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link -- Allotment Letter Round I

Step 3: Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' Button

Step 5: Your NEET Seat Allotment Letters 2019 will appear on the screen which you need to download

Candidates who have allotted seats through NEET UG counselling 2019 will be required to download the allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges with all the required documents. To freeze the seat in a particular college, candidates will be required to take admission by paying the required fees after the document verification process.