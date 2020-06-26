Image Source : FILE PHOTO JEE Main, NEET Exams 2020: What do students want

Uncertainty continues to prevail over JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations. Even as a decision on CBSE Board examinations was taken on Thursday, there has been no announcement for JEE Main 2020 and NEET Exams 2020. Students are eagerly waiting for a decision on the key entrances. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams scheduled between July 1-July 15 have been canceled. However, Class 12 students have been given an option to take exams or opt-out and be assessed on the basis of previous exams.

Meanwhile, hopes of JEE and NEET aspirants for postponement of the exams went high as they hoped to take a cue from the decision on CBSE Board exams. Taking to social media, students have been asking Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank about the future of JEE and NEET aspirants as they sought a clarification on the examinations.

"Repeat after me: clarify us on JEE and NEET examination. And we demand #PostponeneetJee," a user wrote to the minister on Twitter. Students have been asking for the postponement of the exams.

“Kindly look into the matter of NEET 2020...we are eagerly waiting for an official notice...we are very stressed, anxious, and frustrated right now,” another wrote.

Sir pls I urge u to tell us about neet and jee.... I m literally so depressed.... I can't even concentrate on my studies... Please sir help us🙏 — Chandan Saini (@Chandan49432374) June 26, 2020

Neet students are also humans please postpone 😖😖🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Patil (@MaheshP32888306) June 26, 2020

Please postpone neet sir.... Students health is Paramount ....so please postpone the neet exam 🙏🙏🙏 — Anandhi AK (@ak_anandhi) June 26, 2020

“We are requesting you for almost one month. Still, you haven’t given any single response. NEET and JEE are also in July. If CBSE is canceled then NEET and JEE must be postponed,” a student wrote on social media.

JEE Mains 2020 exams are scheduled to be conducted between July 18 to July 23 while JEE Advance is slated for August 23. The NEET 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on July2 6.

