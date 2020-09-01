Image Source : PTI Final year university exams to be held by Sept end: Haryana CMO

The Final year university exams in Haryana are likely to be held by the end of September and the results will be declared before October 31, 2020, the Haryana Chief Minister's Office said.

Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday said, "Examinations of last year students of all universities & colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September. Results will be declared before October 31, 2020."

Examinations of last year students of all universities & colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September. Results will be declared before October 31, 2020: Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Upholding the UGC guidelines, the Supreme Court had last week held that no state and university can promote students in the final year/terminal semester without holding examinations, observing performance in such exams is a "reflection of competence" of the students.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage