Final year university exams to be held by Sept end: Haryana CMO

Tuesday, September 01, 2020
     
The Final year university exams in Haryana are likely to be held by the end of September and the results will be declared before October 31, 2020, the Haryana Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2020 20:07 IST
Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday said, "Examinations of last year students of all universities & colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September. Results will be declared before October 31, 2020."

Upholding the UGC guidelines, the Supreme Court had last week held that no state and university can promote students in the final year/terminal semester without holding examinations, observing performance in such exams is a "reflection of competence" of the students.

 

