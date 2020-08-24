Image Source : INDIA TV UGC guidelines: Supreme Court decision on final year exams 2020 likely on August 26

The Supreme Court is very likely to give a decision on final year university exams 2020 on Wednesday (August 26). Several media reports had earlier said the top court may give its verdict on the conduct of final year exams as per the UGC guidelines today. However, Supreme Court Advocate, Alakh Alok Srivastava on Monday said the Supreme Court has not pronounced its final order in the case today.

Taking to Twitter, Alakh Alok Srivastava said, "Dear #UGC Final Year friends, Today Supreme Court has NOT pronounced Final Order in our Case. As concerned Bench is not sitting tomorrow, now the Order is likely to come on Wednesday (26th). We are trying to send our request to Hon’ble Court for early Order. Will update again."

In another tweet, the Supreme Court Advocate urged the students to approach their universities or high courts for the postponement of exams.

"Such students may urgently approach their University or Hon’ble High Courts, seeking Urgent Stay on such exams, till SC passes Final Order," Srivastava said.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court has not confirmed the date of the verdict as of yet and the said date (August 26) for the decision is only tentative.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on a plea challenging University Grants Commission's decision to hold final year exams by September end.

The court had asked all the counsels to submit a note on their submission within three days.

During the three-hour-long hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had noted that the Universities can seek for the deadline to be pushed, however, they cannot take the decision to confer degrees without holding exams.

