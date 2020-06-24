Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam: CBSE to make final decision on cancellation of pending CBSE Board Exams today

CBSE Board Exam: A decision on the cancellation/postponement of the pending CBSE board exams 2020 is very likely by today evening. The coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic had put some exams of the CBSE board on hold. Now, with the rising cases of COVID-19, students and their parents have requested the Supreme Court to cancel the remaining CBSE Board Exams. Earlier on Tuesday, a notification from the CBSE board had stated that the board is close to making a final decision on the cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2020.

Meanwhile, a government official has said the CBSE board is very likely to cancel the remaining exams. However, an official announcement on the same is yet awaited, the Live Mint reported.

The decision taken by the CBSE Board will be communicated by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Supreme Court, last week had directed the CBSE Board to make a decision on holding or cancelling the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020. In the wake of the order, the CBSE Board is expected to present its position today.

Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was scheduled to make an announcement on the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 on Monday. Further, it was reported that the decision on the cancellation of pending CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020 will be made by today.

JEE Mains 2020, NEET 2020

With uncertainty looming large over the CBSE Board Exam 2020, the exams for JEE Mains 2020 and NEET 2020 are also very likely to be affected.

Students preparing for JEE Mains 2020 and NEET 2020, along with their parents have also demanded the scrapping of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020, due to the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

