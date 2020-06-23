Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2020: Decision on cancelling pending CBSE Board Class 10, CBSE Board Class 12 exams tomorrow

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and the Centre on Tuesday told Supreme Court that the discussion on postponing or cancelling the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 has already reached an advanced stage. A decision to scrap or postpone the remaining CBSE Board Exam 2020 is now very likely to be taken by tomorrow (Wednesday). Lakhs of students who have now been preparing for the CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020 should note that a plea seeking cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 is already with the Supreme Court.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, CBSE had put on hold, the exams of some subjects for Class 10 and Class 12. Students and parents had thereafter approached the Supreme Court, demanding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020.

The plea to cancel the remaining CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020 had come in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

Students should also note that the matter for the CBSE remaining board exams has been adjourned for the time being and would be heard on June 25.

The Supreme Court, last week had directed the CBSE Board to make a decision on holding or cancelling the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020. In the wake of the order, the CBSE Board is expected to present its position today.

Earlier, the HRD Ministry was scheduled to make an announcement on the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 on Monday. Further, it was reported that the decision on the cancellation of pending CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020 will be made by today.

However, now the CBSE Board has confirmed that a decision in this regard will be taken by tomorrow evening.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 decision to impact JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020

The Supreme Court is already hearing pleas with respect to the cancellation of the remaining CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams 2020. Meanwhile, students who are preparing for JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 should be aware that the top court's hearing on CBSE Board Exam 2020 will also impact the JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020.

Students and their parents have also demanded the scrapping of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020, due to the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

However, the HRD Ministry has yet not issued an official notification regarding the cancellation of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

The JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 are otherwise scheduled to be conducted in late July 2020.

