CA November Exam 2020: ICAI extends application deadline till August 31; relaxes eligibility criteria

Image Source : SCREENGRAB CA November Exam 2020: ICAI extends application deadline till August 31

ICAI CA November Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the ICAI CA November exams registration date for foundation course till August 31, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken as a one-time measure. The institute has also relaxed the eligibility criteria to register in CA foundation course.

“Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 31st August 2020 if he has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February/March 2020 in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination conducted by an examining body constituted by law in India or an examination recognized by the Central Government or the State Government as equivalent thereto for the purpose of admission to graduation course,” reads the official notification uploaded on the institute’s official website.

The notification reads, “ the Council of the ICAI has relaxed the eligibility criteria to register in Foundation Course due to outbreak of COVID19 as a one-time measure.”

May appear in November 2020 Foundation examination after passing the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination conducted by an examining body as mentioned above.

The candidates must note that these dates are extended for the foundation course, the exams of which would be conducted in November 2020. Read the complete notice here.

The candidates can register on the official website by following these easy steps.

Here’s the direct link to register

ICAI CA November Exam 2020: How to fill the registration form

Candidates need to visit the official website of ICAI

Go to the link eservices.icai.org

Register yourself by entering your details

Fill the application form after completing the registration

Go to the fee deposition column and pay the fee

Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference

