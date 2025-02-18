West Bengal board introduces five new subjects for Class 12 for academic year 2025-26 - details here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has introduced significant changes to the Class 12 syllabus. These changes will take effect from the 2025-26 academic session and will apply only to students who register for the 2025-26 session.
Five new subjects introduced
The board has introduced five new subjects to the WB Class 12 curriculum. This includes environmental science (EVSC), fisheries and aquaculture (FSAQ), business mathematics and basic statistics (BMBS) and basic mathematics and social science (BMSS). The official notice reads, “It may be noted that one duly qualified teacher can teach at most three subjects out of COMA, COMS, AIDS, CBST, and APAI. Any school having more than three of these subjects should have two duly qualified teachers,” the WB board said. It further stated, “In all cases, Consent from the teacher needed stating that he/she would examine HS answer scripts of all those subjects which he/she would be teaching at the school.”
Two subjects removed
Two subjects have been removed from the curriculum. As per the board's notification, ARTI and DTSC will be withdrawn from the syllabus starting from the academic year 2023-24. Additionally, AIDS will be introduced as a replacement subject in schools that previously offered ARTI or DTSC.
WB HS 2025 Subject Combinations
The curriculum of class 12 is divided into first and second languages.
- First language subjects: English-A, Bengali-A, Hindi-A, Nepali-A, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, or Punjabi
- Second language subjects: English-B, Bengali-B, Hindi-B, alternative English, or Nepali-B
There are three subject combinations available:
Set 1
- Physics or Nutrition
- Chemistry or Geography
- Economics or Anthropology or Science of Well Being
- Mathematics or Agriculture
- Biological Science
- Statistics or Psychology
- Computer Science or Environmental Science or Visual Arts or Health and Physical Education or Music or Modern Computer Application
- Cyber Security or Artificial Intelligence and Data Science or Fisheries and Aquaculture
- One vocational elective subject
Set 2
- Accountancy
- Business Studies
- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing or Statistics
- Costing and Taxation
- Economics or Science of Well Being or Applied Artificial Intelligence
- Modern Computer Application or Environmental Studies or Health and Physical
- Education or Visual Arts or Music
- Business Mathematics and Basic Statistics
- One vocational elective subject
Set 3
- Political Science or Biological Science
- Education or Nutrition
- Journalism and Mass Communication or Sanskrit or Persian or Arabic or Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences or Agriculture
- Economics or Anthropology or Science of Well Being or Applied Artificial Intelligence
- Philosophy
- Sociology or Fisheries and Aquaculture
- History or Psychology or Statistics
- Geography or Human Development and Resource Management
- Music or Visual Arts or Health and Physical Education or Environmental Studies or Modern Computer Application
- One vocational elective subject