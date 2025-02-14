TNDGE 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025 to be out today - when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TNDGE 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025 to be out today

TNDGE 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will release the admit cards for the private candidates of the class 10th, and 12th today, February 14. Candidates who registered for the board exam 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, once released.

According to the official schedule,Tamil Nadu Class 10 board practical exams will take place from February 22 to 28, HSE 1st year practical exams are scheduled from February 15 to 21 and HSE 2nd Year (Class 12) practical exams were conducted from February 7 to 14.

SSLC (Class 10) theory exams are scheduled to be conducted between March 28 and April 15, the HSE 1st Year (Class 11) theory exam will be conducted between 5 March and 27 Mar 2025 and the HSE 2nd Year (Class 12) theory exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 3 and 25.

TNDGE 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the hall ticket tab

Now, select 'SSLC/Higher Secondary First Year/Second Year – March/April 2025 Private Candidate Hall Ticket Download'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your application number and date of birth

TNDGE 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save TNDGE 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025 for future reference

Notably, students appearing for both Higher Secondary First Year (+1 arrear) and Second Year (+2) exams will receive a single admit card for both exams. Private candidates have been advised to check all details on their hall tickets carefully, including exam dates, venue, and personal details. If any discrepancies are found, they should contact the DGE immediately for corrections. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.