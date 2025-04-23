OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025: Registration begins from tomorrow, check schedule OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2025 registration process will start tomorrow, April 24. Those who wish to enrol themselves in class 11 in any school of the state in any course (Science, commerce, and arts) can do so by visiting the official website, ofss.bihar.net. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the notification for the online facilitation system for admission in class 11th for the session 2025-27. Students who wish to take admission in class 11th in any school, a course in the state can submit their applications online from tomorrow, April 24. The last date for submission of the application is May 3, 2025. The applications will be accepted at ofss.bihar.net. Students have been advised to read the common prospectus before submitting their application forms. For queries, students can reach out at the helpline number, 0612-2230009. How to fill Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 admission 2025 application form? Visit the official website, ofssbihar.net.

Click on 'Common Application Form'.

Read all instructions, and proceed by clicking on 'accept'.

The common application form will open on the screen.

Provide required information in the application form.

Upload your photo, signature and click on 'submit'.

Select your preferences of courses, and schools.

Review application form before final submission.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.