Jharkhand Board 2025: JAC postpones class 10th, 12th board due to Shab-e-Barat, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand board exams for 10th, 12th scheduled on Friday postponed

Jharkhand Board 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has postponed the class 10th, and 12th board exams scheduled for February 14. This decision was taken because of a government holiday in the state for Shab-E-Barat. Now, the postponed exam will be conducted on March 4, 2025. The Class 10 (matriculation) and Class 12 (intermediate) board examinations began amid tight security across Jharkhand on Tuesday.

7.84 students enrolled

Over 7. 84 lakh students have enrolled for the tests. The regional language papers — Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri and Panch Pargania — were scheduled on Friday for Class 10, while the compulsory core language paper was for Class 12. The admit cards for the JAC class 10th board exam were released on January 25, 2025, and for the intermediate examination, 2025 was released on January 28, 2025, at the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac. The exams for both classes began on February 11, 2025. The exams for Class 10 are being conducted in the morning shift (from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm), while the Class 12 exams are scheduled in the afternoon shift (from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm). The state government has made strict arrangements at the exam centres for the smooth conduction of the exams.