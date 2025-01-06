JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 date sheet released for classes 8th, and 9th - complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 date sheet released

JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 date sheet: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the date sheet for the classes 8 and 9 board exams. According to the schedule, class 9 exams will commence from January 28, 2025, while the class 9 exams will start from January 29, 2025. Students can download JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 date sheet from the official website of JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The exams will take place in two shifts. The first shift exams will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1.00 pm and the second shift exam from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The admit cards for class 9 will also be released on the official website. Students can check the Jharkhand Board 2025 exam schedule for both classes in the table mentioned below.

JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 date sheet for class 8th

Date Shift Timings Time Table January 28, 2025 First Shift (9:45 AM to 1.00 PM) Hindi, English and Additional Language January 28, 2025 Second Shift (2:00 PM AM to 1.00 PM) Mathematics, Social Science, and Science

JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 date sheet for class 9th

Date Shift Timings Time Table January 29, 2025 First Shift (9:45 AM to 1.00 PM) Hindi A, Hindi B, English January 29, 2025 Second Shift (2:00 PM AM to 1.00 PM) Mathematics, Science January 30 First Shift (9:45 AM to 1.00 PM) Social Science, and additional subjects (if any)

The class 8 exams will have OMR sheets, and each subject will carry 50 marks for multiple-choice questions. Additionally, an internal school-level evaluation will carry 100 marks. Students have been advised to review the timetable carefully for details on exam timings, subjects, and other guidelines. It is necessary to carry the admit card to the exam centre to avoid any last-minute issues. For more details, visit the official website.

