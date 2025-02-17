ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 begins tomorrow, last minute tips for students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 begins tomorrow

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence the exams for Class 10 from tomorrow, February 18. The first exam, English Language - English Paper 1, will begin at 11 am and will last for two hours. Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 have been advised to read the guidelines thoroughly shared by the board before appearing for the exam.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025: Last-minute tips for students

Students have been advised to report to the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

The students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

For exam starting at 11 am, the reading time will begin at 10.45 am.

Students must remain in the exam hall until the exam concludes at the designated time.

If a question indicates that any items such as maps, stationary or any stationary should have been provided, students should inform the supervising examiner immediately.

Students are advised to read the instructions mentioned on the first page of the question paper thoroughly, especially those regarding the number of questions to be attempted.

Examinees should answer only the number of questions specified in the question paper.

Students are advised to write their Unique ID, Index Number, and Subject clearly on the main answer booklet's top sheet, continuation booklets, maps, graph papers, etc.

Students have been advised to write the answers using Black/Blue ink only. Pencils are allowed only for diagrams.

Students will have to sign in the space provided on the Main Answer Booklet’s top sheet. Do not write anything else on it.

Students have been advised to avoid wasting time writing unnecessary details.

Students will get an extra answer sheet after filling up all pages of the current booklet.

Do all rough work on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.

Students have been advised to arrange all answer sheets in order (first page on top) and check that the UID, Index Number, and Subject Paper are correctly written. Fasten the sheets together at the top left corner and submit them unfolded.

