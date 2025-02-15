CBSE board exams 2025 begin: 42 Lakh students, strict rules, exam guidelines and key updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Students undergo a check before appearing for CBSEs Class 12th examinations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) begins its 2025 board examinations today, February 15, with over 42 lakh students set to appear across 7,842 examination centres in India and 26 countries worldwide.

According to CBSE data, 24,12,072 students will take the Class 10 exams across 84 subjects, while 17,88,165 students will sit for the Class 12 exams covering 120 subjects. This marks a significant increase of 3,14,695 students compared to last year’s 38,85,542 candidates.

Exam schedule and guidelines

On the first day, Class 10 students will appear for the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, while Class 12 students will take the Entrepreneurship exam. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, with strict entry regulations in place.

Strict entry rules for students

• Students must arrive before 10:00 AM, as late entry will not be permitted.

• Students cannot leave the exam hall before 1:30 PM.

• Regular students must carry their admit cards and school ID cards, while private candidates need a government-issued photo ID.

• School uniforms are mandatory for regular students, while private candidates should wear light clothing.