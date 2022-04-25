ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 for Class 10 begins today. Check timings, important COVID guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 for Class 10 begins today

The ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 for Class 10 is set to begin today. Students who had been preparing for Class 10 exams must have read all important notices regarding the conduct and guidelines for the ICSE Class 10 exams. It should be noted that the exam is set to begin at 11 am today, across various exam centers.

With the constant rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the ICSE Board has issued some guidelines for students, that are to be strictly followed.

Students are advised to go through the detailed guidelines as they appear for exams today.

The ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 for Class 10 will be conducted from 11 am to 12:30 pm

Students are required to report at the exam center at least 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the exam

In case a student reaches late than what the required time to reach is, they would have to present a reason

In case a student arrives later than 11:30 am, they will not be allowed entry to the exam hall

Students are required to report in with their admit cards, which will be checked at the entrace of the exam hall

Students failing to produce their admit cards will not be allowed entry to the hall

Once the question papers are handed over to the students, they will get additional 10 minutes to read and go through the question paper thoroughly

Only blue and black pens will be allowed to write exams

Any student caught cheating, or indulging in any malpractice will be barred from the exam

Students will be required to mention their roll numbers at the top of their answer sheets

Any electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, will not be allowed inside the exam center

It should be noted that COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for students appearing for ICSE Class 10 Board exams

Students will be required to practice social distancing at the exam center and wearing face masks will be mandatory

