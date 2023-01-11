Follow us on Image Source : PTI HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: Released! Check here BSEH Class 12 exam dates

HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: The Haryana Board 2023 Date Sheet for class 12 is out now. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. Students can check and download the full Timetable for HBSE or BSEH Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 on the official website bseh.org.in. As per the exam schedule, the class 12th Haryana Board 2023 Exam will begin on February 27, 2023.

Know how to download the Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 for Class 12th

Go to the official website of the Haryana Board- bseh.org.in. On the homepage, Click on the link for BSEH Date Sheet for Senior Secondary and Secondary Examination. You will be directed to a new page. The date sheet for the Haryana Board 2023 will get displayed. Check and download it.

HBSE or BSEH Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has issued the full timetable for the Haryana Board 2023 Exam. As per the schedule released by the Haryana Board, the class 12th exam will start on February 27, 2023 and will end on March 28, 2023.

