Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 released on bseh.org.in | Check here

HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 released on bseh.org.in | Check here

HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board has released the HBSE Board Exam Date Sheet for classes 10, 12. Check here for exam dates and the latest updates.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2023 18:27 IST
HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023, HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12, Haryana
Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 released on bseh.org.in | Check here

HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has released the Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for the Haryana Board Exam can check and download the full exam schedule from the official website. The HBSE board exam will be conducted from February 2023 to March 2023. 

HBSE, Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet 2023

According to the Date Sheet of HBSE Haryana Board 2023, the classes 10 and 12 exams will start on February 27, 2023. The end date for the class 10th Haryana Board exam is March 25, 2023 and for the class 12th it is March 28, 2023. The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the exam in a single shift - from 12:30 Pm to 03:30 PM. 

Also Read | UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for classes 10, 12 released | Check on upmsp.edu.in

Also Read | UPMSP Exam Date Sheet 2023: 58 Lakh students to take UP Board Exam this year

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News