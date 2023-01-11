Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 released on bseh.org.in | Check here

HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has released the Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for the Haryana Board Exam can check and download the full exam schedule from the official website. The HBSE board exam will be conducted from February 2023 to March 2023.

HBSE, Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet 2023

According to the Date Sheet of HBSE Haryana Board 2023, the classes 10 and 12 exams will start on February 27, 2023. The end date for the class 10th Haryana Board exam is March 25, 2023 and for the class 12th it is March 28, 2023. The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the exam in a single shift - from 12:30 Pm to 03:30 PM.

