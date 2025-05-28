Delhi Class 11 admission 2025: Who is eligible? check important dates, how to apply, more Delhi class 11 admission 2025 registrations have begun. Candidates who seek admission to class 11 under non-plan seats in Delhi government schools for the academic session 2025-26 can submit applications before the last date. Check details.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has commenced online registration for admission to Class 11 under non-plan seats in Delhi government schools for the academic session 2025-26. Students currently residing in Delhi, who have passed Class 10 from a recognised board, other than government or government-aided schools under the DoE, are eligible to apply. However, students who completed Class 10 in the 2024-25 academic session from government-aided schools under the Delhi government or the Directorate are not eligible. Such students must contact their last school for assistance if they wish to transfer to another government school.

Delhi Class 11 Admission 2025: Important dates to remember

The admission process for Class 11 under non-plan seats will occur in three phases.

First Phase: Registration will begin on May 27 and will continue until June 9, 2025. The board will release the list of allotted schools on June 19. Students and parents must submit the documents for verification at the allotted schools between June 20 and June 30.

Second Phase: The registration window will open on July 1 and will remain open until July 10 at 5 PM. The list of allotted schools will be published on July 21. During the period from July 22 to July 31, parents and students can submit their documents for verification.

Third Phase: Registration will start on August 1 and will close on August 11 at 5 PM. The list of allotted schools will be released on August 20. Following that, students and parents can submit their documents for verification between August 21 and August 30.

Who is eligible?

Students who have passed the secondary examination (Class 10) directly from NIOS with 55% or more marks in aggregate across five core subjects are eligible for admission to Humanities without skill subjects. Students securing 50% or more marks in aggregate across five core subjects are eligible for admission to Humanities with skill subjects. Students who have passed Class 10 with less than 33% marks from other boards are not eligible to apply online. Such applicants can apply manually at any school near their residence by August 21, 2025.

How to apply?

Students can submit their applications by filling out the form available under "Government School Admissions" on the home page of the department's website, edudel.nic.in. The online form is also accessible via a smartphone. If parents need assistance, they can contact the help desk at the nearest school.