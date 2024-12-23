Centre scraps 'no detention policy' for students of classes 5 and 8 who fail year-end exams, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Centre amends 'No Detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 who fail year end exams

In a significant move, the central government has scrapped the no-detention policy for classes 5 and 8 in the schools governed by the central authorities. According to this policy, the schools are allowed to fail students who do not clear the year-end exams. Following the amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019, at least 16 states and two Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two classes.

Students who fail regular exams, get additional instructions for re-exam

According to the official gazette notification, if a child fails to fulfil the promotion criteria after the conduct of regular examination, he shall be given additional instruction and opportunity for re-examination within two months from the date of declaration of results.

What was said in the official notification?

"If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be.'', it added.

During his holding back of the child, the class teacher will guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment," the notification said. However, the government has clarified that no child shall be expelled from any school till completion of elementary education.

Notification to be applicable over 3,000 schools

According to officials, this notification will be applicable to over 3,000 schools run by the central government including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navaodyala Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools.