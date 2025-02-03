CBSE Board 2025: Class 10, 12 hall tickets 2025 out, here's official websites to check admit card

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Board 2025: Class 10, 12 hall tickets 2025 out

CBSE Board 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the 2025 board exams. Candidates registered for the 2025 board exams can download their hall tickets from the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

According to the official schedule, CBSE Board 2025 Class 10 and 12 exams will commence on February 15, 2025, and will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am. The Class 10 board exams will conclude on March 18, while the Class 12 exams will finish on April 14, 2025.

Regular students can collect their CBSE Board 2025 admit cards from their respective schools for classes 10 and 12. The admit card will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam center information, subject-wise exam dates, exam timings, reporting time, and other relevant details.

Private school students can download their admit cards from the official web portal. Students can follow the simple steps below to download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 hall tickets.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, and 12th admit cards?

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in

Open the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

Now, select 'schools (Ganga).

Go to the 'Pre-exam activities' tab.

Click on the 'admit card, centre material link' for the main exam 2025.

Now, enter the required login details and click on 'proceed'

It will redirect you to the CBSE Admit Card 2025

Check the details on your hall ticket, and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Websites to check

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Direct link to download hall tickets for CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams 2025

ALSO READ | CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: What is registration's last date? tuition fee, how to apply

ALSO READ | CBSE issues guidelines for 10th, and 12th board exams - List of permitted, barred items, and dress code

Instructions to follow

Students appearing in the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams are required to bring their hall tickets to the exam centre. Only after showing the admit card at the exam entry gate will you be permitted to sit in the exam. Students are advised to thoroughly read the list of allowed and not allowed specifications on their admit cards before appearing in the exam. For more details, check the official CBSE website or contact the respective school authorities.