CBSE Board 2025 exam admit card release date for 10th, and 12th soon, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Board 2025 exam admit cards release date soon

CBSE Board 2025 exam admit cards: This year, approximately 44 lakh students will appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams, scheduled to commence from February 15, 2025. With less than 20 days remaining for the CBSE Board 2025 exams, students are rigorously preparing for their class 10th and 12th board exams and waiting for the admit cards. According to media reports, CBSE Board 2025 exam admit cards for 10th, and 12th are expected to be released anytime. However, there is no official announcement on the release of CBSE Class 10th, and 12th admit cards. Once released, private students will be able to download CBSE 10th, 12th admit cards from the official website of CBSE, while students from regular schools will receive a hardcopy copy of the cards from their respective schools.

Notably, CBSE board 2025 exam admit card is an essential document as it contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, and schedule. Students have been advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the board immediately.

Will board release separate CBSE board 2025 exam admit cards for regular and private students?

Yes, CBSE will release Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards separately on its website for both regular and private students Private applicants can download their CBSE admit card 2025 from the CBSE Board’s official website, cbse.gov.in, while regular CBSE students can collect their admit card from their respective school officials. Students have been advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card as no student will be entertained if he is caught violating the rules. Before entering the exam centres, the students will undergo extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre.

ALSO READ | CBSE issues guidelines for 10th, and 12th board exams - List of permitted, barred items, and dress code

ALSO READ | CBSE Board 2025: Know consequences here if you carry a phone during exam

Step-by-step guide for private students to download CBSE Admit Card 2025

Private students can follow these steps to download CBSE Admit Card 2025, once released.

Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Navigate to the ‘Main Website’ option.

On the homepage, navigate and click on the link that reads “Download Admit Card for Private Candidates Board Examination 2025” available in the latest updates section.

The 'Authentication Details' page will appear on the screen.

Enter application number or previous roll number, along with the year or your name in the provided input fields.

Click on the 'Proceed' button, and the CBSE admit card for 2025 will be displayed.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: What is registration's last date? tuition fee, how to apply

Easy steps to download CBSE Admit Card 2025 for Schools