CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: What is registration's last date? - tuition fee, how to apply

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the single girl child scholarship deadline. All those who have not yet submitted their applications can do so by February 8, 2025. Earlier, the last date for registration submission was January 10, 2025. Individuals can complete their application registrations for the single girl child scholarship by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the official statement, the candidates can register for this scholarship by February 8, and the schools can verify the application up to February 15, 2025.

The official notification also states that the deadline for scholarship renewal applications has been extended to the same date as for fresh applications. The last date for fresh application submission is February 8, while the verification has to be done by the school by February 15, 2025.

What are tuition fee limits?

The tuition fee for the students studying in class 10 should not exceed Rs 1,500 per month (with a permissible 10% annual increase for Classes 11 and 12). Whereas, NRI students will have to pay a tuition cap of Rs 6,000 per month. Applicants must be Indian nationals and the only child of their parents.

How to apply?

Visit to the CBSE website

Navigate the link to the 'Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2024 REG.'

Select 'Fresh Application' or 'Renewal' as applicable.

Complete the form, upload the documents, and submit.

Download the application confirmation page for future reference.

How much money will be received?

Candidates who will be selected for the single-girl child scholarship will receive Rs 500 per month. According to the scholarship's eligibility requirements, single girl children must be enrolled in Class 11 at CBSE-affiliated schools and have already passed the Class 10 exams in 2024.