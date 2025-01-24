CBSE issues guidelines for 10th, and 12th board exams - List of permitted, barred items, and dress code

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE logo

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE) has released an important notice for class 10th, and 12th board exam 2025. According to the notice, the board has asked schools to inform students about the rules and regulations of the exam before the commencement of the exams.

''The official notice states that conducting a large-scale examination like this requires full compliance with CBSE's instructions. To ensure fairness, the Board has formulated detailed 'Unfair Means Rules', which must be communicated to every student appearing for this year's board exam. The Board has directed school heads to sensitize their students and create awareness about the prohibition of unfair practices in exam halls/centres.''

Guidelines for schools

The board has released the following guidelines for schools:-

Please tread the UFM guidelines, and penalties that can be imposed

Brief the students about examination ethics, and the penalties. Also, inform them that they should not believe rumours and not indulge themselves in spreading rumors affecting smooth conduct of examinations.

Brief the parent also about examination ethics and penalties.

Remind the student on the day of examination also to ensure that they are not carrying any barred item to the exam centre.

Deployed officials on examination duty be also briefed.

The official notice reads, ''You are aware that CBSE has also implemented the CCTV policy whereby all exam rooms/halls at each exam centre are equipped with CCTV which is being manned by Assistant Superintendent (CCTV monitoring) at each exam centre.

ALSO READ | CBSE admit card 2025 expected to be out anytime: When and where to download class 10th, 12th hall ticket?

CCTV to be installed

The official notice reads, ''You are aware that CBSE has also implemented the CCTV policy whereby all exam rooms/halls at each exam centre are equipped with CCTV which is being manned by Assistant Superintendent (CCTV monitoring) at each exam centre.

Permitted and barred items and dress Code

Students will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. The following is a list of items that are permitted and

barred from taking to the Examination Centres:

List of permitted items Admit Card &School Identity Card (for regular students) Admit Card & Any Govt. Issued Photo Identity Proof (for Pvt. Students) Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle. Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money

List of Barred items

Any stationery item - such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Calculator (Students with Learning Disability i.e. Dyscalculia are permitted to use Calculator as per Circular No. CBSE/COORD/2020 dated 20.01.2020 and are provided the same by Exam centre), Pen Drives, Calculator, Log Table (shall be provided by the centres), Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc. Any communication device - such as Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc. Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Pouches, etc. Any eatable item opened or packed, except for diabetic students. Any other item which could be used for unfair means. Use of the above or similar items will be treated under the “Unfair Means” category and will attract punishment as per rules.