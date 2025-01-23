CBSE admit card 2025 expected to be out anytime: When and where to download class 10th, 12th hall ticket?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE admit card 2025 expected to be out anytime

CBSE admit card 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10th and 12th admit cards on its website, cbse.gov.in. Once out, school heads will be able to download it from the official web portal using students' credentials. Regular Students will have to collect their CBSE 10th admit card 2025 and CBSE 12th admit card 2025 from their respective schools after being signed by the principal. This year, around 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE board exams 2025, as per a report by CBSE.

CBSE admit card 2025 for 10th, 12th expected date

It is expected that the board can release CBSE board exams 2025 anytime now. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.

CBSE board 2025 exam schedule

The board has scheduled the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams 2025 from February 15, 2025. According to the official notice, the CBSE 10th exam 2025 will be conducted between February 15 and 18 March, and the Class 12th exam 2025 from 15 February 2025 to 4 April 2025. The exams for private and regular students will be conducted on the above-mentioned schedule.

CBSE admit card 2025: Procedure for private and regular students

Regular students will be able to get it from their respective schools. Private students can download the cbse board 2025 exam admit cards from the official website, cbse.gov.in. The admit cards will contain all the necessary information related to the exam, including the student's name, roll number, address of the examination center, date and time of the examination etc.

CBSE admit card 2025: How can i download 10th, 12th hall tickets?

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE admit card 2025 for 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, and others.

CBSE admit card 2025 for 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen.

Download CBSE admit card 2025 for 10th, and 12th, and save it for future reference

CBSE admit card 2025: How to make corrections in 10th, 12th hall tickets?

Students have been advised to carefully go through the details mentioned in their CBSE 10th Admit Card 2025 / CBSE 12th Admit Card after collecting from the concerned school authorities. In case of any error, students have been advised to reach out to the respective school authorities to get it rectified immediately. Usually, Schools contact the board for correction purposes on the hall tickets. Notably, students need to raise correction requests in case of any error in the admit card as the same error can get carried forward in the CBSE marksheet 2025.