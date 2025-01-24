CBSE Board 2025: Know consequences here if you carry a phone during exam

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

CBSE 2025 board: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct board exams 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th from February 15. According to the official data, this year, about 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam. For the smooth conduct, and integrity of the exam, the board has released guidelines, which include permitted, banned items, and dress codes for the exam. The board has asked school authorities to communicate these guidelines to the students who will appear for the board exam 2025.

Anyone caught using electronic devices may face consequences

Students appearing for the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam 2025 should note that the board has strict rules regarding electronic devices or mobile phones in exam halls. If a student is caught with a mobile phone or electronic device or any other electronic item, they will be suspended from appearing in the exam for two years. Currently, in such cases, there is a ban on appearing in the exam for one year. Additionally, those students caught indulging in spreading rumours affecting the smooth conduct of exams, will also be suspended from the current and next year's exams.

ALSO READ | CBSE releases important notice for schools on document uploading and teacher information

What is allowed inside CBSE 2025 board exam hall?

Students appearing in the CBSE class 10 board exam 2025, and CBSE class 12 board exam 2025 are allowed to carry the following things inside the examination hall.

Admit Card &School Identity Card (for regular students)

Admit Card & Any Govt. Issued Photo Identity Proof (for Pvt. Students)

Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser

Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle.

Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money

What is not allowed inside CBSE 2025 board exam hall?

Students will not be allowed to carry the following items inside the CBSE class 10 board exam 2025, and CBSE class 12 board exam 2025 hall.

Any stationery item - such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, or Calculator (Students with a Learning Disability i.e. Dyscalculia are permitted to use a Calculator as per Circular No. CBSE/COORD/2020 dated 20.01.2020 and are provided the same by Exam centre), Pen Drives, Calculator, Log Table (shall be provided by the centres), Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc.

Any communication device - such as Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, Smart Watch, Camera, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Pouches, etc.

Any eatable item opened or packed, except for diabetic students.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means.

Use of the above or similar items will be treated under the “Unfair Means” category and will attract punishment as per rules

ALSO READ | CBSE issues guidelines for 10th, and 12th board exams - List of permitted, barred items, and dress code

ALSO READ | CBSE admit card 2025 expected to be out anytime: When and where to download class 10th, 12th hall ticket?