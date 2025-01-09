Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE releases important notice for schools on document uploading and teacher information

The Central Board of Secondary Education (cbse) has released an important notice for all affiliated schools. According to the notice, the board has directed affiliated schools to develop a functional website and upload details of teachers, including their qualifications, and other prescribed information, as a part of mandatory public disclosure. Furthermore, the board has also asked schools to maintain their official school website with updated teachers' information. The notice was issued after repeated reminders from the board to schools.

As per the notice, many schools still do not have a functional website despite repeated instructions. Some schools, although having websites, have either not uploaded or only partially uploaded the required information and documents. In some cases, schools have uploaded the desired information/documents but the links to these documents are inactive. Additionally, some schools have uploaded the prescribed information/documents, but icon/link of the same is not prominently displayed on its main homepage.

The official notice reads, ''The board vide circular no. 03/2021 dt. 05.03.2021 had issued directions to all affiliated schools to develop their own individual website and shall upload details of teachers with qualifications as well as prescribed information and documents as part of mandatory public disclosure''.

The board vide circular no. 09/2021 dt. 21.05.2021, once again directed schools to comply with the above provisions within a period of one month, failing which the board shall be constrained to take necessary action against the erring schools as per provisions mentioned in chapter 12 of CBSE affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018.