Bihar Matric Exam 2022: BSEB Bihar Board class 10 exam begins today | Check important guidelines

Bihar BSEB Matric Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to begin the BSEB Matric or Class 10 examination from today, i.e February 17, 2022. As per the official notification, the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 will begin from February 17 and end on February 24, 2022.

The exams will be conducted at designated BSEB exam centres across the state and in two shifts. While the first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM. The state board has directed the authorities to sanitise all the exam halls properly.

This year, the board is expecting to have nearly 8,27,288 candidates, out of which 4,04,207 will be female and 4,23,081 will be male candidates in the first group.

Bihar BSEB Matric Exams 2022: Important guidelines that students need to follow:

Students need to carry their own sanitizer.

Students must carry BSEB Class 10 admit card to the examination hall.

Students need to note that it is compulsory to wear face masks.

Both the shift exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Students need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Mobile phones electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

It is mandatory for the students to maintain social distancing.

For more information on BSEB Class 10 exam, students can check the official website of the board, i.e., secondary.biharboardonline.com

The board had recently conducted the intermediate examination 2022, that took place between February 2 and February 14, 2022, in two groups.

