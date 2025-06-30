Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025: Class 11 admission registration deadline closes on this date, check details Bihar BSEB OFSS 2025 registration deadline has been extended. All those seeking admission to class 11 can submit their application forms before the new deadline. Scroll down to check latest updates on the registration's last date.

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for Class 11 admissions. Students who have not yet submitted their application forms through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) now have until July 3, 2025, to complete their applications. Initially, the first merit list was released on June 4, and students were required to finalise their admission process by June 10. However, the deadline was extended to June 28 and subsequently to July 3, following requests from candidates who faced challenges in completing their applications on time. Candidates must submit their applications by the new deadline, as failing to secure admission may result in the forfeiture of their allotted seat, which will then be declared vacant.

Revised Guidelines for BSEB OFSS 2025

Students who have been allotted a seat on the first merit list must report to the respective school or college with their intimation letter, which is downloadable from ofssbihar.net. They are required to complete document verification and fee payment by July 3 to retain their seat. If they do not confirm their admission within this timeframe, the seat will be removed from the system and made available for the next round. Those who have not submitted any seat in the first round now have the opportunity to submit a new option form to be considered for the second merit list. It is important to mark all preferences correctly before submitting the form on the portal.

When will second merit list be released?

The board has directed all official authorities of participating institutions to upload daily admission records between June 30 and July 4. Based on the data, the board will finalise the second merit list, which is expected to be released after the final deadline. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website regularly for latest updates. In case of any assistance, they can reach the BSEB helpline - 0612-22300009.