Karnataka SSLC 2021 exams from June 21 to July 5. Check timetable here

Karnataka SSLC 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the datesheet for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2021. According to the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC exams will be held from June 21 to July 5.
Karnataka SSLC 2021: Exam Timetable
June 21 — First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)
June 24 — Mathematics
June 28 — Science
June 30 — Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)
July 2 — Second language (English, Kannada)
July 5 — Social Science.
The SSLC exams will be held amid hygiene and security measures. Use of masks, sanitisers will be mandatory and arrangements will be made to check students through thermal scanners.