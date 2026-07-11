When will AIBE 21 exam result 2026 be out? Check result date, direct links

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-21) exam result 2026 is likely to be out next week, by July 19. AIBE 21 exam result once released, the candidates can check and download AIBE scorecard PDF on the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. To download AIBE scorecard, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE scorecard PDF. Enter login credentials - login id and password. AIBE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIBE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 21 scorecard PDF link

Use login id and password as the required login credentials

AIBE 21 scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIBE 21 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AIBE 21 final answer key at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 21 final answer key was earlier released on July 10, the candidates can check and download AIBE 21 final answer key PDF on the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com. To download AIBE 21 final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com and click on final answer key PDF link. Now, enter login credentials - login ID and password. AIBE 21 final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIBE 21 final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Click on AIBE 21 final answer key PDF link

Use login ID and password as the required login credentials

AIBE 21 final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIBE 21 final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AIBE 21 merit list PDF at allindiabarexamination.com

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIBE 21 merit list PDF. To download AIBE 21 toppers list, candidates need to visit the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com and click on AIBE 21 toppers list PDF. AIBE 21 toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIBE 21 toppers list PDF and take a print out.

For details on AIBE 21 exam result 2026, please visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

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