CAT 2026 notification soon; eligibility criteria, paper pattern, key details for candidates

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification is likely to be out by July-end. Last year, the CAT notification released on July 27 and the registration commenced on August 1. So, the candidates can expect CAT registration to commence in August first week. The candidates who wish to apply for CAT can do so on the official website - iimcat.ac.in, once registration process begins.

How to apply for CAT 2026

Visit the official website: Go to the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in

Registration: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Fill in the application form: After registering, complete the application form with the necessary details

Submit: Once the form is filled, submit it online

Download the confirmation page: After submitting the application, download the confirmation page for future reference

Take a Printout: Finally, take a printout of the completed application form for your records.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university or institution with at least 50 per cent marks (or equivalent CGPA). For candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, the minimum required percentage is 45 per cent.

Application fee

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories: Rs 1300

For all other candidates: Rs 2600

Candidates applying under SC, ST, and PWD categories must upload a valid certificate during registration. Please note that once the application fee is paid, it is non-refundable under any circumstances.

CAT paper pattern 2026

CAT exam is designed to assess a candidate's verbal, logical and quantitative aptitude through three sections. Based on the previous academic cycle, the paper is expected to comprise the following sections

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)

The exam duration is expected to remain 120 minutes. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for each section and will not be allowed to switch between sections while attempting the paper. This sectional time limit makes time management a crucial aspect of the examination strategy.

Key highlights

CAT examination evaluates management aspirants on communication, analytical reasoning and mathematical aptitude. The paper includes questions of varying difficulty levels, requiring candidates to balance speed with accuracy.



The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section will comprise 24 questions carrying 72 marks

The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section will include 22 questions for a total of 66 marks

The Quantitative Ability (QA) section will also consist of 22 questions carrying 66 marks

Every multiple-choice question (MCQ) will have four answer options

Candidates will be provided with an on-screen calculator for solving mathematical questions

Attempting every question is not mandatory

Candidates are advised to answer only those questions they are confident about, as incorrect responses in MCQs attract negative marking.

For details on CAT 2026, please visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Also Read | UGC NET paper leaked? Education Ministry orders probe amid viral claims

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.