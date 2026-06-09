WBJEE result date 2026: When will WBJEE result be out at wbjeeb.nic.in?

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE result 2026 will be announced soon. The candidates can check and download WBJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. WBJEE was held on May 24 and the answer key got released on May 27.

WBJEE result 2026: Check last five years' result dates

2025 August 22 2024 June 6 2023 May 26 2022 June 17 2021 August 6

How to download WBJEE scorecard PDF at wbjeeb.nic.in

The candidates can check and download WBJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To download WBJEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. WBJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBJEE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE scorecard PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

WBJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBJEE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBJEE merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBJEE topper list PDF. To download WBJEE topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE topper list PDF link. WBJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WBJEE topper list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE topper list PDF link

WBJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBJEE merit list PDF and take a print out.

For details on WBJEE result 2026, please visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

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