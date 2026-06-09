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WBJEE result date 2026: When will WBJEE result be out at wbjeeb.nic.in?

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

WBJEE result date 2026: WBJEE result will be available soon on the website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Check last five years' result dates.

WBJEE result date 2026.
WBJEE result date 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE result 2026 will be announced soon. The candidates can check and download WBJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. WBJEE was held on May 24 and the answer key got released on May 27. 

WBJEE result 2026: Check last five years' result dates 

2025 August 22 
2024 June 6 
2023 May 26 
2022 June 17 
2021 August 6

How to download WBJEE scorecard PDF at wbjeeb.nic.in 

 

The candidates can check and download WBJEE scorecard PDF on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To download WBJEE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. WBJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBJEE scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in 
  • Click on WBJEE scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials 
  • WBJEE scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save WBJEE scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download WBJEE merit list PDF 

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBJEE topper list PDF. To download WBJEE topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE topper list PDF link. WBJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save WBJEE topper list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in 
  • Click on WBJEE topper list PDF link 
  • WBJEE topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save WBJEE merit list PDF and take a print out. 

For details on WBJEE result 2026, please visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.  

Also Read : 'My affection for gadgets moves me to take engineering: KCET topper Srajan B S 

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