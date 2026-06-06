'My affection for gadgets moves me to take engineering: KCET topper Srajan B S

Bengaluru:

The 18-year-old Srajan B S has secured rank 2 in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) with 177 marks, the result was announced on Saturday, June 6. Srajan scored a perfect 60 in Chemistry, Maths - 59, Physics - 58. Sounds delighted at the time of interacting with India TV Digital, Srajan said, "my childhood affection of playing with electronic gadgets moved me towards engineering. Also, there is a motivation from my grand parents; my grand mother was a science teacher in high school."

Talking about his KCET preparations, Srajan said, "I studied seven to eight hours daily and follow the study materials provided by my institute - Deeksha Vedantu. Along with the daily study routine, I attempted mock tests and practiced sample papers that helped me to improve my performance." Months before KCET, "I tried to attempt a mock test daily to know my lacunae in preparations. Students preparing for entrance exams should attempt mock tests and sample papers that will help them to be exam-ready and in time management."

Srajan wants to pursue his career in electrical/ mechanical stream. "Both IITs and NITs are my choice, it depends on which institutes and streams I am getting through my ranks in KCET and JEE Advanced," the topper said. "For electrical engineering, IIT Indore and NIT Surathkal are my choice and for mechanical, I am looking for either IIT Kanpur or Hyderabad," he said.

The topper obtained rank 4,613 in JEE Advanced and he bagged second spot in Karnataka PUC two exam. He scored a perfect 100 in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science and 98 in English in second PUC exam.

Srajan did not witness any pressure to get achievement and he thanked to his parents for the entire support. "As parents, they keep motivating me and stand as a support machine," the topper said. For the JEE and KCET aspirants, his advice is to "prepare smartly and have consistency. Attempt mock tests and practice previous years' questions to check your preparation level and understand the paper pattern. That’s the key to success in JEE, KCET, entrance exams." During his leisure, Srajan spent time in map making.

KCET merit list 2026: Engineering stream toppers

Rank 1: Tanisha Karthik

Rank 2: Srajan B S

Rank 3: Ninaad Vasisht

Rank 4: Ira Jain

Rank 5: Rishon Fernandes.

Pharmacy stream toppers

Rank 1: Navana Gopi

Rank 2: Amulya S

Rank 3: Rithvik Kumar

Rank 4: Johan Job

Rank 5: Deeksha Shenoy.

For details on KCET result 2026, please visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

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