Can students below 75% marks eligible for admissions in IIT? Latest update on admission process by IIT Roorkee

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) has acted on the ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) marks fiasco where lots of students reportedly scored less-than-expected due to On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The institute in a recent post on X provided a big relief to lakh of CBSE students who have applied for re-evaluation/ verification.

As per IIT Roorkee, students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75 per cent (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65 per cent (for SC/ST/PwD categories can eligible to fill in their choices and seats will be allocated based on their rank.

However, the students have to send the revised score card with at least 75 per cent or 65 per cent as per your category by July 15th 2026 through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in On receipt of the same, admission will be given to whichever seat is allocated to you at the end of 4th round, it added.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Key updates for students

There is no official update on marks relaxation on the official JoSAA website - josaa.nic.in. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat matrix This year, there is a major increase of 4,470 seats in 2026.

How to apply for JoSAA counselling

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for JoSAA counselling. To apply for JoSAA counselling, candidates need to visit the official website - josaa.nic.in and click on JoSAA counselling registration link. Fill JoSAA counselling form with details and pay the counselling fee. Now, click on submit. Save JoSAA counselling registration form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in

Click on JoSAA counselling registration link

Log in using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password

Once logged in, candidates can check the link for choice filling Click the link and verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Make payment and click on submit

Take a printout of the application process for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling fee 2026

There is no registration fee for the JoSAA counselling 2025 process. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee.

For details on admission process, please visit the official website - iitr.ac.in.

Also Read : CBSE extends Class 12 verification, re-evaluation application deadline till June 7: Things students must know

Also Read : Claims of a data breach of JEE Advanced aspirants are misleading: IIT Roorkee