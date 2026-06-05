Claims of a data breach of JEE Advanced aspirants are misleading: IIT Roorkee

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) has refuted data breach claims of JEE Advanced aspirants saying, "claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect." The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading misinformation, which is far from the truth, IIT Roorkee said in a post on X.

Taking on social media claims of data breach, the institute said, "On June 2, certain technical interventions were undertaken on an expedited basis to assist candidates experiencing difficulties in accessing admit card data and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process. These interventions resulted in a minimal, temporary misconfiguration in a cloud storage component."

In its long post, the institute mentioned that ethical hacker Rylen Anil identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified and access to the data was restricted.

The affected storage was read only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted. An analysis of cloud access logs confirmed that no bulk download occurred (the read-only access was limited to less than 0.05 per cent of the data). No sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted. This incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category of the candidates, said the institute.

The institute affirms students that it remains fully committed to maintaining the integrity, security, and transparency of the JEE (Advanced) and JoSAA counselling processes. "Deliberate attempts to misrepresent this technical event and undermine public trust in the examination system are deeply concerning and should be discouraged," it said.

What's the claim?

As per Rylen Anil who first pointed about data breach, the exposed storage consisted of approximately 179,600 result records and around 187,300 admit card PDFs including candidate names, DOBs and mobile numbers.

JEE Advanced Result 2026

A total of 56,880 candidates got qualified in JEE Advanced 2026, the result was announced on June 1. Shubham Kumar secured rank one in JEE Advanced followed by Kabeer Chhillar (rank 2) and Jatin Chahar (rank 3).



For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced Topper Jatin Chahar's father - 'My son has always been an achiever'