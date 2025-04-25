UP Board 2025 Result: Are UPMSP 10th, 12th Supplementary exam dates out? - check latest updates UP Board 2025 UPMSP 10th and 12th results dates have been announced. Students who are not satisfied with their UP Board 10th and 12th exam results will be able to apply for revaluation. Also, those who fail to achieve minimum marks in the exam can appear for supplementary exams. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of classes 10th and 12th. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can verify them by applying for the UP Board 10th Result 2025 revaluation process through the official website. Apart from this, the board allows students who fail to achieve minimum marks in the annual exams to appear for supplementary/compartment exams. As of now, the board has not announced the supplementary/compartment exam dates. It is expected that the board will conduct the UPMSP 10th, 12th Supplementary exams in May. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to apply for UP Board 10th, 12th supplementary exams?

If you fail to achieve the minimum marks in one or two subjects, then you are eligible for supplementary exams. To appear in the UP Board 10th, 12th supplementary exams, the students will have to fill out the application form for appearing in the exam. Details on the same will be communicated in due course. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to apply for scrutiny?

Students who will apply for scrutiny will have to pay a revaluation fee of Rs. 500. During this procedure, the marks of the student can be increased or decreased. After this procedure, the students will have to surrender their old mark sheet. Students will be able to submit their scrutiny forms by following these steps.