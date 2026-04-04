PSEB 5th, 8th result 2026 link at pseb.ac.in soon; steps to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB Class 5, 8 exam result 2026 link is pseb.ac.in, the result link will be activated following the declaration of result. The students can check PSEB 5th, 8th exam results 2026 on the official website - pseb.ac.in and download scorecard PDF. The PSEB 5th exam was held between February 7 and 27 and Class 8 between March 6 and 12.

The students who had appeared for PSEB 5th, 8th exams 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 5th, 8th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

PSEB 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB Punjab Board 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

PSEB 10th result date 2026

PSEB Punjab Board 10th exam result is likely to be out by April-end. PSEB 10th result 2026 once announced, students can expect Class 10 exam result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 exam scorecard PDF link. Enter registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on PSEB Punjab Board 5th, 8th result 2026, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.

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