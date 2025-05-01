Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 to be declared on this date, check official date and time Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 will be announced soon by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). All those who appeared in the MBSE Class 12th board exam can download their marksheets by visiting the official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

New Delhi:

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has confirmed the MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 date and time. According to the official announcement, MBSE HSSLC Results for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be announced on May 6, 2025. The result declaration will be made at the MBSE headquarters in Chaltlang, Aizawl, as well as at its regional office in Lunglei. Once results are declared, students will be able to download their MBSE Class 12 results 2025 from the official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Along with the MBSE Class 12 results 2025, the board will release the toppers list 2025 and the overall Class 12 pass percentage. To access their MBSE HSSLC scorecard 2025, students will need to log in using their roll number and date of birth (DOB). Students can download their results by following the easy steps below.

How can I check my MBSE HSSLC Board Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to mbse.edu.in, the MBSE's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the 'Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025'.

Step 3: Click on 'submit' after entering the necessary information.

Step 4: The screen will show your MBSE HSSLC Board Result 2025.

Step 5: Download the page and review your result.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for future reference.

How can I check my MBSE HSSLC Board Result 2025 through SMS?

Step 1: Go to the SMS app.

Step 2: Type message: MBSE12 Roll Number.

Step 3: Send your text to 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive the results as a reply.

MBSE HSSLC Board Result 2025: Pass percentage

In order to pass MBSE HSSLC Board Result 2025, the students are required to secure 33 per cent in each subject to pass the Mizoram 12th exam 2025. The board offers grace marks to students who need a minimum of two passing grades. Students who fail in any one subject up to four marks in the supplementary exam, if a student fails in any one subject, they will receive up to 12 grace marks.