JKBOSE 12th result 2023 out on jkbose.nic.in, Here's easy steps

JKBOSE 12th result 2023 has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on June 9, 2023. The candidates who appeared in the JK Board 12th exam 2023 can download their results from the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in. The result link to the JKBOSE Class 12th 2023 for science, arts, and commerce has been activated on jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 12th result 2023 for science, arts, and commerce was conducted from April 11, 2023.

According to the results, the overall pass percentage for JKBOSE 12th exams is recorded at 65%. The girls scored better than the boys by scoring 68% and while that of boys is 68%. This year, 12, 763,6 students registered for the 12th exam of which 82,441 students have passed.

JKBOSE Class 12th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE Class 12th result 2023 for science, arts and commerce It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number, and other details in the space and click on the view result JKBOSE Class 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen Download JKBOSE Class 12th result 2023 and save it for future reference

JKBOSE Class 12th result 2023: Evaluation Process

Those who are unhappy with their JKBOSE 12th result can apply for revaluation. The JKBOSE 12th class result 2023 re-evaluation application window will start soon. In case a candidate score less than 20%, he will not be eligible to apply for JKBOSE Class 12th result.

