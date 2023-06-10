JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 Released on jkbose.nic.in; girls outshine boys | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 Released

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the class 12 results for all streams. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. The announcement of the results marked the successful culmination of the maiden academic session of the union territory and Ladakh under the Uniform Academic Calendar 2023.

Girls excelled boys

According to an official spokesperson, a total of 1,27,636 students had enrolled for the Class 12 exam in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In the 2023 Jammu and Kashmir board examination that was conducted at 1,255 centres established across the Soft and Hard Zone areas in J-K and Ladakh, girls excelled over boys by scoring higher marks.

"Girls have yet again outperformed boys in higher secondary school examinations with a pass percentage of 68 as against boys' 61," the spokesperson said. JKBOSE chairperson Parikshat Singh Manhas said, "It is heartening to know that girls have again outshined boys."

"The students and their parents deserve great appreciation for their whole-hearted acceptance and cooperation in realising the visionary goal of unifying the staggered academic sessions in union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. It is a momentous occasion for all of us as our concerted efforts have yielded results," he said.

For the first time, the results were made available on the Digilocker.

How to check results on Digilocker? Know

Students will have to download the Digilocker mobile application and register themselves on it.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the successful candidates. "Many congratulations to the students who have passed JKBOSE class 12th Annual Regular Examination-2023. Wishing you all the very best for your future. Compliments to parents, teachers & @Office_JKBoSE. Historic Uniform Academic Calendar has streamlined conduct of exams," Sinha said in a tweet.

"Heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys with 68% pass percentage against boys 61%, the girls have shown remarkable talent. After Academic Calendar reform, JKBOSE for the first time has made results available on Digilocker service," he said.

