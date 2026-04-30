ISC scorecard available at Digilocker: How to download

New Delhi:

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam result 2026 websites are - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Apart from ISC result websites, the students can download ISC, 12th scorecard PDF via UMANG app and Digilocker.

How to download ISC, 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for ISC, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download ISC, 12th scorecard at UMANG app

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device Click on UMANG App link Download and install a trusted application Open the app and click on ISC, 12th result links Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials ISC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save ISC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ISC, 12th scorecard at results.cisce.org

The candidates can follow these steps to download ISC, 12th scorecard PDF on the website- results.cisce.org. To download ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ISC, 12th scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ISC, 12th scorecard PDF link

Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ISC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ISC, 12th scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to check ISC result via SMS

To get ISC result 2026, type ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

ISC pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear ISC exam is 33 per cent, while 35 per cent subject-wise.

For details on ISC exam result 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.