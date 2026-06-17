Is ICAI exam portal hacked before result? Here's what we know

New Delhi:

Just a day before the result of ICAI CA final exam 2026, alleged posts on CA portal hacked doing rounds on social media which raised concern among the CA aspirants. The ICAI CA final exam result 2026 is scheduled to be out on June 18, while Intermediate exam results are scheduled for June 24. ICAI CA Inter, Final results once announced, the CA inter, final scorecard is available for download on the websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

Online claims on CA exam portal hacking

As per a post on micro blogging platform - X, "a threat actor known as zowico is claiming full RCE and superadmin access to the ICAI examiners portal (http://examiners.icaiexam.icai.org), the examination system of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, alleging 200K+ records."

"Allegedly compromised date includes - Full remote code execution and super admin control of the portal, answer sheets of all students who appeared in May 2026, ability to modify marks per question and on full papers, Examiner profiles, Marking schemes," the post on X read.

Though ICAI has not responded on data breach on CA exam portal. A X user with name Akhil Pachori claimed that there is no data leak on CA exam portal. "As confirmed to me by BOS (Academic), there is no such data leak. Points to note:

1. On this particular portal, exam copies are not shared.

2. This portal is used to upload the excel sheet of exam results, that's it.

3. As far as Excel Sheet of members data is concerned, it might be some old data that is already circulating

4. There are many checks and balances present in the system before exam is published."

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: How to download scorecard at icai.nic.in/caresult

ICAI CA Inter result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download Final scorecard PDF on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check and download ICAI CA Final exam 2026 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Final scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Final scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Final scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Inter Result Date 2026

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 will be announced on June 24. ICAI CA Inter result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download inter scorecard PDF on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check and download ICAI CA Inter exam 2026 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Inter scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICAI CA Inter, Final exam 2026, please visit the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

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