Ahead of NEET re-exam 2026, Telegram blocked but not WhatsApp - Know why | Explained

New Delhi:

Are you curious to know why was Telegram and not WhatsApp blocked before the NEET re-exam citing security concerns? Both Telegram and WhatsApp are the cross-platform instant messaging apps. The reason behind the blocking of Telegram is the app's feature and how it is being used by the paper leak mafias and gangs.

Why was Telegram blocked?

The Telegram's editing features address security concerns among agencies as the feature permits a channel administrator to edit the content of a previously posted message - including the substitution of attached files such as PDFs - while the original send-time stamp is retained. The feature was used in multiple recent examinations, to fabricate after-the-event “paper leak” artefacts: a channel administrator edits an older, innocuous message to insert the actual question paper after the examination has been conducted, and the resulting chat is then circulated as purported evidence that the paper was in circulation before the examination. The MeitY direction closes this avenue of fabrication for the post-examination window in which such artefacts have historically been deployed, NTA release read.

Telegram also has a handy feature called Multi-device support, which allows the user to use the same Telegram account on multiple devices. This also ensures that the user can carry his chats along on the other devices. Lastly, this allows users to use the Telegram web feature on PC even if the phone is not connected to the internet. As per NTA, lots of channels operating openly on the platform under names - "Paper Leaked NEET", "Re-NEET 2026", "Private Mafia", "Ree NEET Mafiaa" demanded sums ranging from a few thousand to several lakhs of rupees from candidates and their families, in exchange for purported access to the re-examination paper, it added. The Telegram was banned in India till June 22.

Why not WhatsApp?

The key difference between WhatsApp and Telegram is WhatsApp does not have a large-scale public broadcasting ecosystem. Though WhatsApp can also be used for spreading misinformation and for the purpose of paper leak, but it's features do not support the mass outreach and other features in Telegram. The paper leak in recent exams was done through Telegram, so government on the advice of agencies blocked Telegram and not WhatsApp, Instagram.

Social Media Reactions

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has welcomed NTA's proactive measures to secure the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, including the temporary restriction on Telegram. "Protecting the integrity of our exams is non-negotiable. We stand with all aspirants for a fair and transparent process. Let’s ensure a secure future for our doctors," read FAIMA's post on X.

"Dear NTA, Telegram is used as a medium. It is not the root of the cause. The flaw lies within the system. Medium can be anything. Kal ko agar paper post mai bhejna shuru kar denge to kya India Post ko bhi band kar doge?" an user posted on X.

"They have banned telegram to debunk cheating rackets so that there would fair exam .Then the question arises what about Whatsapp and Instagram they have shifted their audience to these platforms too that means you will ban them also," another X user posted.

Also Read | NEET UG Re-exam 2026: Telegram banned till June 22; government cites exam security concerns