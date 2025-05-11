HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025 expected on this date, how to download HPBOSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be announced soon. Students who are awaiting the results can download their marksheets by visiting the official website of the Himachal Board once the results are out. Check expected date, how to download and more.

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. According to media reports, the results are expected to be announced by May 15. However, the board has not confirmed any specific date and time for releasing the class 10th and 12th results. Once the results are out, the candidates can download HPBSE 10th and 12th results from the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Himachal Board conducted the class 12th exams from March 4 to 28 and the class 10th from March 4 to 22. Around 1.95 lakh students appeared in both exams. Once the results are out, students can download the HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Navigate the link to the 'HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025' link.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number and date of birth.

HP Board Class 10 results and HP Board Class 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and save them for future reference.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025: How to download via SMS?

Open the messaging app on your phone.

Type the message in this format: HP12 or HP10 on 5676750.

You will receive your message status on your phone as a reply.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025: How to download via Digilocker?