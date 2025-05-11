HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025 expected on this date, how to download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. According to media reports, the results are expected to be announced by May 15. However, the board has not confirmed any specific date and time for releasing the class 10th and 12th results. Once the results are out, the candidates can download HPBSE 10th and 12th results from the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.
Himachal Board conducted the class 12th exams from March 4 to 28 and the class 10th from March 4 to 22. Around 1.95 lakh students appeared in both exams. Once the results are out, students can download the HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025: How to download?
- Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.
- Navigate the link to the 'HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025' link.
- It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number and date of birth.
- HP Board Class 10 results and HP Board Class 12th results will appear on the screen.
- Download the results and save them for future reference.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025: How to download via SMS?
- Open the messaging app on your phone.
- Type the message in this format: HP12
or HP10 on 5676750.
- You will receive your message status on your phone as a reply.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025: How to download via Digilocker?
- Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in, or download the application on your mobile phone.
- Register using your Aadhaar card number if you don't have an account.
- Log in to your DigiLocker account.
- Click on the HPBoSE link.
- Select the respective exam result link - class 10th and class 12th.
- Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details.
- Your HP Board 10th and HP Board 12th results will be displayed on the screen.