Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results for the High School and Higher Secondary examinations for the academic year 2025–2026 today, April 29, 2026, at 2:30 PM. Once released, students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 examinations will be able to download them by visiting the official websites.

This year, the CG Board conducted its Class 10 exams from February 21 to April 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026. Notably, the CG Board Result 2026 can be downloaded from multiple websites. In this article, find out where you can download the CG 10th and 12th results 2026 online.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026: Alternative websites to download marksheet PDF

In order to download the Chhattisgarh Board result 2026 for class 10th and 12th, students need to enter the required login details in the result login window. Take a look at the list of websites below:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

indiaresults.com

umang.gov.in

cg.results.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board 10th result: Login window

Students are required to fill their roll number and security captcha code to check their results. Take a look at the last year's result login window for reference.

(Image Source : WEBSITE SCREENGRAB/ CG.RESULTS.NIC.IN)A look at last year’s CGBSE Class 10 result login window for reference.

How to download Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026?

Students can download CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Click on the relevant result - CGBSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" or "CGBSE High School Result 2026" link Now, enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'. The CGBSE results 2026 will appear on screen. Download CGBSE Higher Secondary scorecard, High School marksheet PDF for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Board exams 2026: Passing marks

It must be noted that students are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject (both theory and practical) to be declared pass in the CGBSE Board Exams 2026. Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one subject will have to appear for the compartment/supplementary examination. However, the details regarding the CGBSE compartment/supplementary exams will be notified by the board later.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 at results.cg.nic.in: How to download scorecard PDF