Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 at results.cg.nic.in: How to download scorecard PDF

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 and 12 results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. The School Education Minister, Gajendra Yadav, on Tuesday announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th result release date and time via a post on X.
Students who appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations 2026 will be able to check and download their results by logging in with their required credentials. The results will be released at 2:30 PM on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
How to download Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026?
Students can download CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th results by following the easy steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
- Click on the relevant result - CGBSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" or "CGBSE High School Result 2026" link
- Now, enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'.
- Your relevant results will appear on screen.
- Download CGBSE Higher Secondary scorecard, High School marksheet PDF for future reference.
- CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026: How to check result via SMS
For Class 12
Open SMS application on your smartphone.
- Type message in this format: Type CG12 Roll Number
- Send it to 56263
- You will instantly receive the CGBSE 12th class result status on your phone as a reply.
For Class 10
- Open SMS app on your phone.
- Type message in this format: Type CG10 Roll Number
- Send it to 56263
- You will instantly receive the 12th class result status on your phone as a reply.
CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecards
- Student's roll number
- Full name of the student
- Father's name
- Mother's name
- Exam centre code
- School code
- List of subjects
- Marks secured in each subject
- Total marks obtained
- Division awarded
- Pass/fail status.
For details on CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.