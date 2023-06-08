AP ICET 2023 result to be out anytime today, check when and where to check Manabadi Marks Memo

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ICET 2023 result download link to be active anytime today

AP ICET 2023 result, Manabadi Marks Memo download time: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET) result today, June 8, 2023, as per media reports. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the Manabadi Result date and time from APSCHE and Sri Krishnadevaraya University.

This year, AP ICET exams were held between June 24 and 25 and the preliminary answer key has already been released on the official website. The aim to conduct AP ICET exam is to provide admissions into MBA/MCA courses. Once AP ICET 2023 result is declared, candidates will be able to download Manabadi rank cards from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of cets.apche.ap.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'AP ICET 2023 result' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your application number, hall ticket number, date of birth etc. AP ICET 2023 result will display on the screen Download and save AP ICET 2023 result for future reference

AP ICET 2023 result: Passing Marks

To pass the AP ICET 2023 exam, a candidate will have to secure 25 percent marks which amounts to 50 marks out of 20. For the candidates belonging to reserved categories, there is no minimum qualifying marks set in place. AP ICET scorecard will be valid for one year only.

AP ICET 2023 result: Websites to check

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

AP ICET 2023 result: Detailed on Rank Card

Name of the candidate

Roll Number

AP ICET 2023 Marks

AP ICET 2023 result status

AP ICET 2023 result: Normalisation process

GMS - (Average + Standard Deviation) of all the candidates across all sessions together.

SMS - (Average + Standard Deviation) of the session to which the candidate belongs.

Top Average Global - Average marks of the top 0.1 per cent of all the candidates across all sessions together.

Top Average Session - Average marks of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidates in the session to which the candidate belongs.