AP EAPCET Result 2023 likely on June 12: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAPCET 2023 Result date announced

AP EAPCET Result 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur is likely to announce the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023) result on June 12. The AP EAPCET 2023 result date has been informed by the APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, the Indian Express Digital reported.

Once the AP EAPCET 2023 scorecard is out, aspirants will be able to access and download the EAPCET result through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their registration number and EAPCET Hall Ticket number. The JNTU Anantapur is administering the AP EAPCET 2023 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

ALSO READ | COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key OUT on comdek.org, raise objections if any by June 1

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Dates announced; Phase 1 registrations from June 26

AP EAPCET 2023 examination for Engineering stream was held from May 15 to May 19, while the agriculture and pharmacy exams were conducted on May 22 and May 23, 2023. The university has released the EAPCET prelims key on May 24 and invited objections from candidates till May 26. The subject experts will review the grievances received against the tentative key and will release the final answer key thereafter. Based on the final answer key, the JNTU Anantapur will prepare and announce the AP EAPCET 2023 result.